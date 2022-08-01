In case you want to know how to stop strangers from texting on whatsapp, this can only be done after a conversation has started. Through the messaging app, anyone who has your number can send you a message.

On the other hand, WhatsApp recognizes when a number outside your contact list initiates a conversation. When opening the chat, the application provides a box with three options: to add to contacts, if you know the person; to block, in cases of spam; or to report, recommended action for fraud attempts.

WhatsApp allows blocking unknown accounts, but does not prevent sending messages (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

In addition, you can use your privacy settings to limit who can see your personal information, such as your profile picture, summary, and statuses. While it doesn’t stop people you don’t know from sending messages, it does reduce the exposure of some of your account data.

How to prevent strangers from seeing your WhatsApp information

Open WhatsApp and go to the settings. This path can be done in the mobile app and desktop; Select the “Account” section and tap the “Privacy” tab; Then set up your profile picture preview, “Last seen” tag, and scrapbook.

Change your WhatsApp privacy settings (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

Among the available options, WhatsApp allows you to limit the view to all your contacts, block specific contacts and even configure that no one can see your information. It is common that, by default, the application keeps the option “My Contacts” active for each situation.

How to stop people from adding me to groups on WhatsApp

There is an option to prevent people from adding you to groups on WhatsApp. In the settings, access the “Groups” option and choose one of the privacy levels. It is an alternative to avoid spam situations or invasive attempts to put your contact in an unknown group.

Even when preventing anyone from directly adding you to a group, you can still access them via the invite link.