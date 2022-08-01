How was Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game for United of the season

United drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly

O Manchester United entered the field this Sunday (31) for the last friendly commitment before the debut in Premier League. And the confrontation against Rayo Vallecano marked the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in season.

Amid speculation about a possible departure or not, shirt 7 started as a starter against the Spaniards. However, he performed poorly.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The Portuguese star played only one time. At halftime he was removed by Diallo, which would open the scoring. The Ivorian took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and scored for the red devils at Old Trafford.

About the future and performances in Premier Leaguethe coach Erik Ten Hag stated that the striker will have to prepare himself, since he is below the others because of the games lost in the pre-season.

“I can’t say at the moment, he’s definitely not at the same level as the other players because he missed a lot of weeks of training. He needs games and a lot of training.”

Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United friendly Dave Thompson/PA Images via Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano’s equalizer came in the 11th minute of the second half. Álvaro Garcia also took advantage of leftover kick and left everything the same.

In the 1st round of the competition, United face Brightonon Sunday (7), at 10 am (Brasília), with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.