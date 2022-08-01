Humanity is ‘miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, says UN chief | World

Humanity is “a miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation”, said António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, on Monday. For him, “since the height of the Cold War” there was no such risk.

“We’ve had extraordinary luck so far. But the luck is neither strategy nor shield to prevent geopolitical tensions from degenerating into nuclear conflict“, said Guterres. He spoke at the opening of the conference of the 191 signatory countries of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

1 of 1 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on May 11, 2022 — Photo: Lisa Leutner/ Reuters UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 11, 2022 — Photo: Lisa Leutner/ Reuters

“Today, humanity is one mistake, one miscalculation from nuclear annihilation”, he warned, asking the world to “get rid of its nuclear weapons”.

Meeting calls for reduction of nuclear arsenal

After being postponed several times since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 10th review conference of the NPT, an international treaty that came into force in 1970 to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, will be held until August 26 at the headquarters of the United Nations. United in New York.

This meeting is an “opportunity to strengthen this treaty and adapt it to today’s world”, declared Guterres, who hopes to reiterate that the use of nuclear weapons will not be resorted to and that “new commitments” will also be adopted to reduce the arsenal.

On weapons parade day, Kim says he will accelerate development of nuclear arsenal

“Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee that they will never be used,” he said.

Guterres said that in a few days he would visit Hiroshima on the anniversary of the nuclear bombing.

“About 13,000 nuclear weapons are in the world’s arsenals at a time when proliferation risks increase and safeguards to prevent this escalation weaken,” he said. He then mentioned the crises in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula, in addition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In January, the five members of the Security Council — the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom, which are also nuclear powers — pledged to “prevent the access and spread” of nuclear power, ahead of the release of a new conference report, which is under review.

During the last review conference in 2015, the parties failed to reach an agreement on the substantive issues.