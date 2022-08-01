“I don’t believe it, boy…” Hot information from China about Oscar ‘changes’ the midfielder’s contract and Flamengo will be warned

Craque wants to return to Brazilian football and has already said ‘yes’ to Mengão

Flamengo has already changed the key Brazilian championship to the Copa Libertadores of America and is very focused on the confrontation against Corinthians, this Tuesday (2), in São Paulo. Dorival Júnior has almost 70% of success in Mengão and wants to keep the ‘footprint’ in this knockout phase of the main South American competition.

About the ball market, Rubro-Negro lives the expectation of announcing the hiring of Oscar this week. As everyone knows, there is already an agreement between the midfielder and the direction of Mais Querido. The Brazilian will receive approx. BRL 1.5 million per month to wear the Holy Cloak. The release of the Chinese, once unlikely, has now become imminent.

The novelty in relation to the transaction is that the player can stay permanently at Flamengo. This Monday (1), the newspaper “Sports Sina” brought information very important coming from the report of “Oriental Sports Daily” and reveals that the athlete has a good chance of not even returning to Chinese football.

“According to an Oriental Sports Daily report, Haigang will not pay Oscar’s salary during the loan period, and there is a high probability that he will not return to the Chinese Super League.”, said an excerpt from the article.

Thus, there are huge chances that, after the loan period, Oscar will sign a long contract with Mengão.. The ace has been doing everything he can to wear the CRF shirt. The midfielder was enthusiastic about the project presented by the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, and refused advances from other Brazilian teams.