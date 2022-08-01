‘I never wanted Rocky’s characters to be exploited by parasites’

Sylvester Stallone is not very happy with the movie “Drago”, a spin-off of the “Rocky Balboa” franchise that will explore the character Ivan Drago, played by Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren. The 76-year-old actor took to social media to complain about the new production and attacked those responsible for the spin-off:

‘Rocky’: FIlme celebrates 45 years with auction of objects used by Stallone; Initial bids reach BRL 100,000

Ivana Chubbuck: Actor Trainer tells what it’s like to work with Stallone, Halle Berry and Beyoncé

“I apologize to the fans, I never wanted the ‘Rocky’ characters to be exploited by these parasites,” he said.

Sly directed his criticisms at producer Irwin Winkler, 91, who he had previously criticized. In the outburst on his Instagram profile, he describes him as a “pathetic 94-year-old producer” who would be “cleaning the bones” of the franchise around his character.

“Once again this pathetic 94-year-old producer and his idiotic, useless sons, the vultures Charles and David, are once again cleaning the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” Stallone complained.

Stallone’s dissatisfaction spilled over even to Dolph Lundgren. “By the way I have nothing but respect for Dolph but I wish he would have told me what was going on behind my back,” the actor wrote. The Swede also tried to give his version of events, to “calm down the fans”:

“There are no approved scripts, no deals, no directors and I personally was under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even an actor,” said Lundgren, further clarifying that he is in contact with “Mr. “.

Released in 1976 and directed by John G. Avildsen, “Rocky” was a critical and public success, winning three Oscars in 1977 (there were ten nominations), including best picture and best director. Created by Stallone himself, the script tells the story of a humble and kind boy, of Italian origin, who works for a loan shark while boxing. His career as a boxer takes off and Rocky becomes a legend. After the debut feature, five other films were made in the sequence: “Rocky II”, “Rocky III”, “Rocky IV”, “Rocky V” and “Rocky Balboa”. In 2015, MGM released “Creed”, the first spin-off of the franchise, which followed the story of Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo Creed, Balboa’s historical rival. “Creed II” was released in 2018 and continues the boy’s saga.