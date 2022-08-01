Images reveal two new actors from the cast of Mission: Impossible 8

In his Twitter profile, the director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed two more additions to the cast of Mission: Impossible 8the actors Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer.

Details about their characters were not revealed.

Nick Offerman acted in films like Sing 2, Bad Times at the Hotel Royale, Knight of Cups, Paradise: The Pursuit of Happinessand series like Pam & Tommy, The Good Place, Good Omens and Parks and Recreation.

Janet McTeer is known for the movies The Menu, How I Was Before You, The Woman in Blackand the series OzarkJessica JonesThe White QueenHunter and Precious Bane.

The details of the story Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part One are still unknown

Esai Morales is in the movie as a mysterious villain, while Hayley Atwell joined the franchise as Grace, but details of her character were also not shared.

Some of the other new additions to the cast of Mission: Impossible 8 include Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney and Indira Varma. Most of these artists were featured in the trailer for Mission: Impossible 7.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, and other familiar faces from the franchise continue as Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby.

Mission: Impossible 7 – Settlement Part 1 is scheduled to open in theaters in July 14, 2023. Part Two is scheduled to be released in June 28, 2024.

In an interview for the magazine empireMcQuarrie talked about Tom Cruise’s risky stunts in the movies.

“He doesn’t go into space, nor does he need to go into space. We discovered three lewd things he’s been doing that I’m terrified of, which make the helicopter chase [em Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout] look like funnel toys. He’s training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I applaud so I hang up and throw up in a bucket. He is training very intensely now.”

McQuarrie has already won a Oscar it is a BAFTA in the Best Original Screenplay category for The suspects. On his resume are films like In Cold Blood, X-Men, Jack Reacher – The Last Shot and The Mummy. The director is in the franchise Mission Impossible since secret nation and consequently drove fallout effect.

