In heavy rain, plane loses control during landing and goes off the runway – Prisma









A plane of the Thai company Nok Air with 170 people on board skidded and stopped off the runway after the landing procedure, this Saturday (30), in the city of Chiang Rai. No one was injured, according to the Aviation Herald.

Nok Air’s Boeing 737-800, registration HS-DBR, was on flight DD-108 from Bangkok Don Muang to Chiang Rai, Thailand.

164 passengers and 6 crew were on the aircraft.

The jet landed on Chiang Rai runway 03 at 9:04 pm local time (2:04 pm Zulu time).

There was a detour to the left and the plane came to a stop with all wheels off the paved runway. This type of incident is known in aviation as a runway excursion.

The airline said heavy rain caused the crew to lose control during the landing.

Also according to Nok Air, the pilot managed to get all the passengers and crew of the plane to the terminal. Meals were served to passengers during the waiting time. Those affected with lost connections were accommodated.

Nok Air said in a statement that it will cooperate with the relevant agencies to expedite the investigation to determine the cause of the incident.