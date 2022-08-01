In theaters: All August 2022 releases

At least 34 films are scheduled to premiere in Brazilian cinemas in August. The number is higher than last month, when 28 productions hit the screens, but there are virtually no major titles on the list.

The so-called “blockbusters”, capable of reaching millionaire box office, were distributed in cinemas between May and July, and the month of August will bring few attractions in this sense.

Among the productions we can highlight Bullet train, with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny in the cast. The production puts five professional assassins on a Tokyo bullet train, with all having the same goal.

The horror X: The Mark of Death it’s another good one. In 1979, a group of young filmmakers head to rural Texas to make a film for adults, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the group is forced to fight for their own lives. .

It is worth remembering that the schedule of cinemas is always subject to change and films scheduled to premiere on a weekend may not reach all Brazilian cities simultaneously.

Below you can see the complete list of all the premieres in Brazilian cinemas in August 2022.

Premieres in Brazilian cinemas – August 2022

Did you miss something important this year? Also check out what were the releases in theaters in previous months:

Source: Film B

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Save the Connected World extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.