Indonesia bans Epic Games, Steam and other services for not complying with “content moderation” law

The Indonesian government blocked access to several popular digital services for its population on Friday (29). Epic Games, Steam, PayPal, Yahoo! and other platforms are barred from operating in the country for not meeting the registration deadline under a new set of laws aimed at moderating content of the “digital age”. The authorities developed a classification of “Private Electronic Systems Providers” that would have to apply for registration to operate in the country, and if they did not comply with this process by July 27, they would be banned. The initiative is part of MR5, a sweeping law criticized by human rights activists. Understand the details below.

The MR5 is a set of standards developed since 2020 that seeks to moderate the information available on the web. As explained by Reutersthe laws that make up the initiative allow the government to collect data from specific users and oblige companies to remove content that is illegal or that “disturbs public order” within 24 hours. With the ban, users cannot access games like DOTA 2 and counter strike, in addition to being unable to make payments with PayPal or download titles through Epic Games, Steam, Origin and other gamers platforms. Check out the full list of affected services: Yahoo!

Xander A number of “tech giants” have registered for Private Electronic Systems Providers rankings, including Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) — a non-profit foundation for freedom of expression in the digital environment — came out in defense of the public affected by MR5. In 2021, the organization published a letter that treats new Indonesian laws as “invasive to human rights” by putting all platforms at the mercy of the government. Affected service users took to Twitter to criticize the Indonesian government’s decisions, arguing that MR5 harms the online gaming industry and small entrepreneurs who rely on PayPal services.

















