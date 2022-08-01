Inter negotiates loan for Matheus Cadorini to Atlético-GO | football

Matheus Cadorini should change Inter for Atlético-GO. Little used by coach Mano Menezes, the 19-year-old striker is negotiating his transfer to Dragão on loan.

The player normally participated in training this Monday morning, at CT colorado. But as determined by getalks between the two clubs are ongoing and should have an outcome in the coming days.

+ Check out more news from Inter

+ Check out more news from Atlético-GO

1 of 1 Matheus Cadorini, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Matheus Cadorini, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

The young man has dropped to the back of the ranks in the Colorado squad with the arrivals of Braian Romero and Mikael, announced last week. Mano also has the current holder, Alemão, and David, who can be improvised in the role.

Cadorini was promoted to the professional squad in 2021, after standing out in the Brasileirão U-20 title. At the end of the year, the gaucho club exercised the purchase option with Osasco Audax and acquired 70% of the rights of the centre-forward. The contract with the gaucho club runs until the end of 2025.