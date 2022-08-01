“is an increasingly likely scenario”

At 35 years of age, it seems that Messi will have another challenge in European football for the year 2023. From contract with PSG until July 2023, the Ligue 1 club works behind the scenes to renew with the Argentine, but the strong eye of the barça could mess up a possible agreement between the parties, and Messi return to the La Liga club.

The greatest player in the history of Barcelona, ​​the Catalan club looks, once again, for Messi and, according to Radio Catalunya, this interest is increasing more and more, with Messi willing to return to the team of Xavi, Barça coach and his great personal friend. .

For that, Barcelona already does the math to try to bring Messi back. The club sold a good part of its TV shares and, thus, has the amount to hire big names, as happens with Lewan, Raphinha and cia.

Messi could be one of those. Radio Catalunya reports that Messi’s return to Barcelona is a “increasingly likely scenario”with the player arriving at zero cost at the end of the current season that started in the old continent.

Messi back?

Recently, Laporta, president of the Spanish club, said that he does think about the return of the eternal shirt 10.

“We owe a moral debt to Leo Messi. I want the end of his playing career with him wearing the Barça shirt and being applauded in every stadium.”said.