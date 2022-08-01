Jason Momoa Says Ben Affleck Will Play Batman in Aquaman 2

It looks like Aquaman fans will see the return of Batman. The news was released by actor Jason Momoa on his instagram.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Fans went wild when they found out that Ben Affleck will be Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The revelation was made by Jason Momoa on his instagram. In the post, the stars are together on the set of the film. In addition, the Aquaman interpreter recorded a video leaving the dressing room and coming face to face with a group of people who were visiting Warner Bros.

“Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love you and I miss you. Visitors to Warner Bros. just visited the backlot. Found on set all the great things to come in Aquaman 2. All my aloha,” said Momoa.

Ben Affleck’s last appearance as Batman was in Justice League, released in 2017. The actor also played Batman in Suicide Squad (2016) as well as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Additionally, Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s Batmans will meet in The Flash. The film is slated to release on June 23, 2023.

When does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere?

With the release scheduled for March 17, 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will have the return of James Wan in the direction. As well as the return of the main cast, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. As well as Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park and Willem Dafoe. Despite the controversy involving Amber Heard, the actress was prevented from leaving the franchise at the request of the director and protagonist.

The film will introduce new characters like Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as the villainous Karshon, and Vincent Regan as Atlan, the former ruler of Atlantis. The first film in the franchise, released in 2018, reached the mark of US$1.13 billion at the worldwide box office.

So, will the god of the sea repeat the success? What do you think? Comment here if you’ve watched the first movie and what you think.

