Jennifer Lopez performs first show after marrying Ben Affleck – Who

Jennifer Lopez took the stage for the first time after marrying Ben Affleck (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez returned to work after her and Ben Affleck’s romantic honeymoon in Paris. The 53-year-old singer headlined the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​benefit event in Capri, Italy on Saturday, opening her set with If You Had My Love and Waiting for Tonight.

It is the first time that J-Lo has taken the stage after saying yes to Ben Affleck on July 16th in Las Vegas. According to Page Six, Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz also performed before Lopez’s main set, and the event attracted stars such as Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Haim.

Wedding and Honeymoon

The singer and actor, who married on July 16, enjoyed their honeymoon with their children in Paris, France. For family days, Lopez and Affleck stayed at the Hôtel de Crillon on the Champs-Élysées, home to the iconic fashion district on the right bank of the Seine. The luxurious place has spacious suites with daily rates that can reach R$ 42.8 thousand.

The couple arrived in the French city, days after secretly getting married in Las Vegas. The union was later confirmed by the singer herself on her social network with photos of the celebration.

The low-key, private ceremony was attended by just two of their children, although there are reports that the actors are planning to have a much bigger celebration soon.