John Textor releases bombastic revelation about Botafogo in an interview with the French newspaper

American businessman owns 70% of SAF do Glorioso, in addition to other clubs, such as Lyon, from France

O Botafogo sold 70% of its Football Society (SAF) to the American businessman John Textor hoping for better days in the near future, after years of fighting against the relegation zone and a few trips to Serie B.

The excitement took over the crowd and, apparently, also John Textor. The businessman shows himself to be a folkloric figure with his extroverted manner. The problem is that things are not going as expected.

At this moment, the Botafogo ranks 12th on the leaderboard of the Brazilian championship, with 24 points won, just four less than the first team in the relegation zone. The investment made seems to have had no effect.

John Textor gave an interview to the French newspaper “L’Equipe” to talk mainly about his purchase of shares in Lyon. Asked about his way of working, he made a surprising statement regarding the Botafogo.

“At the Botafogo, I have already spent twice what was asked of me. When you start making decisions for a team, if you see that 10 or 20 million you can go higher, you fall in love with the process and spend more than you planned. This went viral in Brazil and I’m spending a lot more. And I took players that I didn’t need (laughs)”, he said. Textor.