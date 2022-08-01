Johnny Depp reportedly tried to present nude photos of Amber Heard as evidence

Documents were released with evidence raised by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard not accepted by the court – such as use of nude photos of Amber Heard

The defamation process Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, may have come to an end, but there are still shocking allegations and accusations that the ex-lovers have leveled against each other, which did not make it to trial. Now 935 pages of documents, verified by the site New York Post show a lot of information and details that both sides tried to present as evidence that was either not approved or deemed inadmissible by the judge.

The material reveals that Johnny Depp’s team tried to present nude photos of Heard as evidence, while Amber Heard’s team tried to suggest that the actor was taking erectile dysfunction medication – and that there were supposedly damning texts that couldn’t be sent to trial. .

According to the copious documents, Heard’s team alleges that there was inconsistent metadata in the numerous photographs and recordings sent by Depp’s lawyers about the injuries he claimed he sustained – and the verbal abuse presented as evidence.

They allege that the video, audio and photograph evidence sent by Depp’s team may have been manipulated. The actress’ team even hired a forensic expert who testified to having examined the metadata and discovered “anomalies that call into question the authenticity of multimedia documents“. His testimony ended up not being allowed into evidence at the trial.

Johnny Depp Accusations Against Amber Heard

Depp’s team also argued against efforts made by Heard’s lawyers to present parts of his medical records as evidence. Documents filed by the star’s lawyers alleged that Heard “wants a circus and clearly intends to take this trial down a series of needlessly lewd rabbit holes, including and especially in relation to Depp’s medical history.“.

According to the documents, Heard presented a list of drugs as evidence that included “Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex”, and Depp’s lawyers claim that Heard claimed that Depp suffered from “erectile dysfunction” and that she “suggested that this could somehow be a motivation for abuse.” However, Depp’s lawyers claim that Heard was only trying to present this evidence to embarrass him in court.

Amber Heard Accusations Against Johnny Depp

Meanwhile, documents filed by Heard’s lawyers claim that Depp tried to present nude photos of the actress as evidence.

“Mr Depp inappropriately seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters“, Heard’s lawyers stated in a motion, listing “naked photos of Amber Heard” and “Amber’s brief stint as a dancer years before meeting Depp” as examples. They also claimed that Depp was “trying to suggest or insinuate in a frivolous and malicious manner that Mrs. Heard was once a luxury escort“.

Amid even more vulgar and threatening texts that were not allowed into evidence — unlike the many shocking texts Depp sent people about Heard who were admitted — the actor’s lawyers even specifically tried to exclude text exchanges between him and Marilyn Masonarguing that they possibly “would stain Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory” – due to the multiple controversies and allegations surrounding Manson.

