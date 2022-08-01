Julianna Peña rules out plastic surgery and asks for a trilogy with Amanda Nunes – 01/08/2022

Last Saturday (30), Julianna Peña was badly injured in her rematch against Amanda Nunes, when she lost her UFC bantamweight belt (61 kg) by unanimous decision. After being severely punished for five rounds, the American left the octagon straight to the hospital to check the severity of her injuries.

Therefore, in a press conference after the show, Dana White, president of Ultimate, stated that the American would need plastic surgery on her face to repair the injuries caused by the ‘Leoa’. However, the former roosters champion, through her social networks (click here or see below), made a point of denying the president and has already asked for a trilogy against the Brazilian.

“Tougher than a second-rate steak. Thank you all for the love! Just a cat scratch that needed a few stitches. No missing forehead piece and no surgery. Love you all! We’re tied 1-1 now #people’s champion #trilogy #penavsnunes3”, wrote the fighter.