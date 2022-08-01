Klopp is the eighth all-time champion coach for the same club in Europe; see list | international football

There are seven competitions. In addition to the Super Cup, Klopp’s Liverpool had already won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. All this in an interval of about three years, after the commander had left another three blanks since his arrival.
Jürgen Klopp: champion of everything for Liverpool — Photo: Art Editor
The feat puts Jürgen Klopp on a select list of coaches “champions of everything” in European football. Before him, seven others had succeeded – only Sir. Alex Ferguson, legendary manager of Manchester United in England. Look:
Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
- Champions League 2018/19
- Uefa Super Cup 2019
- Club World Cup 2019
- English Premier League 2019/20
- FA Cup 2021/22
- English League Cup 2021/22
- England Super Cup 2022
Klopp celebrates the FA Super Cup title, the only one left — Photo: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images
Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich
- Champions League 2019/20
- Uefa Super Cup 2020
- Club World Cup 2020
- German Championship 2019/20 and 2020/21
- German Cup 2019/20
- German Super Cup 2020
Hansi Flick at the edge of the field during Bayern Munich game in 2021 – Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN ROSE
Carlo Ancelotti at Milan and Real Madrid
- Champions League 2002/03 and 2006/07
- UEFA Super Cup 2003 and 2007
- Club World Cup 2007
- Italian Championship 2003/04
- Coppa Italia 2002/03
- 2004 Italian Super Cup
- Champions League 2013/14 and 2021/22
- 2014 Uefa Super Cup
- Club World Cup 2014
- Spanish Championship 2021/22
- King’s Cup 2013/14
- Spanish Supercup 2022
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
Luis Enrique at Barcelona
- Champions League 2014/15
- 2015 Uefa Super Cup
- Club World Cup 2015
- Spanish Championship 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Copa del Rey 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- 2016 Spanish Super Cup
Luis Enrique won the Champions League in 2015 – Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters
Pep Guardiola at Barcelona
- Champions League 2008/09 and 2010/11
- UEFA Super Cup 2009 and 2011
- Club World Cup 2009 and 2011
- Spanish Championship 2009/09, 2009/10 and 2010/11
- King’s Cup 2008/08 and 2011/12
- Spanish Super Cup 2009, 2010 and 2011
Guardiola is celebrated by Barcelona players after the Champions League title – Photo: FIFA.com
Marcelo Lippi at Juventus
- Champions League 1995/96
- 1996 Uefa Super Cup
- 1996 Club World Cup
- Serie A 1994/95, 1996/97, 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2002/03
- Coppa Italia 1994/95
- Italian Super Cup 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2003
Marcelo Lippi (right) is one of the most winning coaches for Juventus — Photo: Getty Images
- Champions League 1994/95
- 1995 Uefa Super Cup
- 1995 Club World Cup
- Dutch Championship 1993/94, 1994/95 and 1995/96
- Dutch Cup 1992/93
- Dutch Super Cup 1993, 1994 and 1995
Van Gaal in the days of Ajax — Photo: Reproduction
Alex Ferguson at Manchester United
- Champions League 1998/99 and 2007/08
- 1991 Uefa Super Cup
- Club World Cup 1999 and 2008
- Premier League 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2012/13
- FA Cup 1989/90, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1998/99 and 2003/04
- League Cup 1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09 and 2009/10
- FA Super Cup 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011
Alex Ferguson, legendary Manchester United manager (Photo: Reuters)
It is worth remembering that currently, among the main European football countries, only in England there is the dispute of two national cups. Some older coaches won all the titles possible, but in a period when there were no Supercups – such as Giovanni Trappatoni (Juventus), Stefan Kovács (Ajax), Nereo Rocco (Milan) and Miguel Muñoz (Real Madrid).
Well-known names in the history of big clubs hit the post. Zinedine Zidane and Vicente Del Bosque didn’t just win the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid, for example. Jupp Heynckes, at Bayern Munich, left the club after the Champions League title and saw Pep Guardiola take the lead in winning the World Cup – a title that was missing for Johan Cruyff at Barcelona.