Law that facilitates the installation of 5G antennas is sanctioned

Called “positive silence”, the authorization should make it easier to deploy 5G internet antennas in Brazil

Law nº 14.424/2022 was sanctioned without vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It authorizes operators to install telecommunications infrastructure in urban areas if the responsible body does not respond to the request within 60 days. Called “positive silence”, the authorization should make it easier to deploy 5G internet antennas in Brazil.

In summary, the measure amends the General Law of Antennas (13,116/2015), to ensure a faster provision of telephony and internet infrastructure, as each city has local regulations. However, companies will still need to follow municipal land use rules.

The text determines that at any time the competent body or entity may revoke the license, if the conditions established in the application or in the other laws and regulations concerning it are not complied with. Furthermore, the administrative appeal with suspensive effect of the decision is guaranteed by law.

Thus, when it is decided by Organs responsible bodies that the infrastructure be removed, the company requesting the licenses will be responsible for removing the equipment – ​​the operators or towers. Providers will also be responsible for repairing any damage caused to the environment and third parties.

Will everyone have access to 5G?

5G is already being made available in several capitals across the country, and its implementation will be gradual. However, the technology will only work on newer devices, from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, among others. In total, 67 smartphones that support 5G were approved by the agency.

Only devices released in the last 12 months support 5G. The complete list of cell phone models on which the technology will work can be consulted on the Anatel website.

At first, the forecast is that 5G will be offered in the operators’ current plans for free. The companies authorized to use 5G are Claro, TIM and Vivo.

What are the benefits of 5G?

According to specialist Alfredo Freitas, interviewed by G1, internet speed can increase up to 10 times with 5G, when compared to 4G.

Technology can bring several benefits to education, telemedicine, and make the city more “smart”, with communication between cars, for example.

As much as the new technology is coming to Brazil, 4G will not be extinct, as there are hundreds of thousands of cell phones that work with this technology.

