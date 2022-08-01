Luiz Suárez is officially presented to Nacional fans – 07/31/2022

Luiz Suárez was officially presented today (31) to Nacional fans, who gathered at the Gran Parque Central Stadium in Montevideo to see the player. The Uruguayan star signed a five-month contract with the team for which he made his professional debut in 2005, aged 18.

The expectation is that the debut on the field will take place against Atlético-GO, on Tuesday (2), for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. In addition to the continental competition, the striker arrives to compete for the National Championship in the Uruguayan Championship and the Uruguay Cup.

Before the official presentation, Suárez assured that he was convinced that he had made the best choice when transferring to Uruguayan football. “I am convinced that I have taken the right step towards the right club and the right country to prepare for the World Cup,” said the player on Sunday in an interview with the tricolor team broadcast on television.

The Uruguayan team’s all-time top scorer assured that despite having lived “complicated days, of sadness for not knowing what to do”, they are “happy” since he and his family made the decision.

“There were impressive offers” in terms of salary, but I thought, “I’m going to Turkey or I don’t know where and getting ready for the World Cup, but what about my family?”

Suarez even received a surprise message from his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. And the Argentine has committed to accompany the Uruguayan club from now on.

“I want to wish you the best in this new stage. I know how important it is for you to return home, to your country and to be at Nacional. I wish you the best and now I have to follow Nacional,” Messi said.

The 35-year-old forward had been without a club since mid-May, after his contract with Atletico Madrid ended, and had intended to stay in Europe in a team where he could start with the Qatari World Cup in mind, but he surprised everyone by announcing his return to Uruguayan football.