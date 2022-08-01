Lula “JK” wants to turn Brazil into Venezuela without going through Argentina

“We are going to try to turn 40 in 4, because Brazil urgently needs to recover jobs and the quality of life of the people,” he threatened, I say, Lula promised on Twitter. Alckmin, the one who said that Lula wants to return to the crime scene, is now her accomplice in this endeavor.

If that happens, that is, if Lula really wins this year (knock-knock-knock), Brazil will become Venezuela without even going through purgatory, which is Argentina. God save us from this hell!

Productivity in the PT case, after all, would mean to destroy Brazil even faster. In the 14 years of power, the PT almost achieved this, and it looks like it got the best international window in decades, with the commodities boom promoted by Chinese growth.

Just look at Argentina to get an idea of ​​the potential for Lulista damage. There, the president supported by Lula followed the entire leftist guide, and the result is catastrophic: hyperinflation is approaching, misery only grows, corruption is endemic and freedoms are ebbing away every day.

It is not by chance that our press simply forgot about the existence of Argentina, swept the neighboring country off the map, pretending that it doesn’t even plunge into chaos right next to Brazil. Looting has been the norm and dozens of arrests have been made to try to contain the starving despair. The only media outlet that hasn’t forgotten about Argentina is this Gazeta do Povo, which today reports on the growing corruption scandals in the Lula government:

In a hearing this Monday (01), prosecutor Diego Luciani substantiates his opinion in relation to Cristina Kirchner, Lázaro Báez and a group of former national and provincial officials on public works contracts in Argentina, before the judges of the Federal Oral Court. .

In the first few minutes, the prosecutor accused the vice president and her husband, Néstor Kirchner, of creating “an authentic system of corruption.”

Luciani insisted in the first few minutes of his argument in the role of Lázaro Báez, a businessman “created” to take over businesses and defraud the State. “From one day to the next, he went from being a bank employee to a civil construction entrepreneur (…). From one day to the next, the State, with the taxes that all citizens pay, entrusted him with 78.4% of the road works in Santa Cruz”, Luciani pointed out.

According to the prosecutor, “the main responsible for the organization” were behind it and a “corrupt state structure endorsed it”.

This could perfectly be the fate of Brazil if the PT returns to power, even more so in this context of free-for-all promoted by the STF. Lula was never exonerated, but he has supreme friends who decided to smear his conviction. What would his eventual return to power mean for the population? What message would be transmitted?

Bolsonaro’s Brazil, despite the opposition crowd and the sabotage in Congress, goes against the grain of the rest of the world, which is facing record inflation and the risk of recession, as is the case in the United States. The IMF predicts a gloomy scenario for the global economy, but Brazil is the exception. Forecasts are revised upwards, inflation is already dropping fast. The militant press goes for the “but” tactic: prevented from hiding the improvement, it adds warnings about future risks.

Here’s the fact, though: Brazil continues to improve, despite the rest of the world falling. This is the merit of the Bolsonaro government, Minister Paulo Guedes and their technical and efficient team. Now imagine how Brazil would be if Fernando Haddad were president! Don’t imagine: look at Argentina next door!

And it is in this context that Lula “JK” decides to promise 40 years in 4. In other words, if this is taken seriously, what we can expect is that Brazil jumps to Venezuelan terror without even going through the Argentine chaos. It doesn’t hurt to remember that Lula said he was aiming for the same destiny as Chávez, except that his companion drove a Ferrari and he a Fusquinha. Now Lula promises to accelerate for real…

And Venezuela, by the way, has just surpassed Haiti as the most miserable country in the Americas. Per capita income in dollars is the lowest on the continent. Lula socialism is a weapon of mass destruction. And there are Brazilian bankers flirting with this abyss, because he believes he can make even more money. In the short term, it might be. But what if Brazil sinks for good? Doesn’t this insane gang consider that possibility? For all that the PT has already shown itself to be capable of, it should. Even more so with Lula threatening to step on the gas, with his flight plan aimed at nefarious socialism…