Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson to star in Wes Anderson’s next film – Vogue

Wes Anderson has been remarkably productive lately. It was just over a year ago that the idiosyncratic American author debuted his latest perfectly symmetrical and deliciously quirky drama, the short story collection The French Chronicle — and now, he’s about to return with yet another heart-warming piece.

Entitled asteroid city, his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is billed as “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life, as it tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents across the country for academic competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more.” So far, very Wes Anderson style.

The revered director not only directed the film, but also co-produced and wrote the screenplay, which is based on an original story he conceived alongside his collaborator Roman Coppola on Trip to Darjeeling, from 2007, moonrise kingdom, of 2012, and Isle of Dogs, 2018, as well as his latest big-screen release. After filming for three months in Spain, asteroid city is currently in post-production, with Focus Features having already acquired its worldwide release rights.

Any new Wes Anderson movie is, of course, cause for celebration, but this one is doubly so thanks to its stellar (not to mention extensive) cast. It features many of its regular figures – Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Stephen Park, Tony Revolori and Rupert Friend – but also an exciting series of new figures in your candy-colored world. Among them are Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon and Hong Chau. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston, who are set to make their live-action debuts in a Wes Anderson film after voicing characters in Isle of Dogs.

The studio has yet to announce a release date for the new project, though late 2022 or early 2023 certainly seems possible. More good news? Anderson aficionados won’t have to wait long to see even more of the director: he’s also got The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, from Netflix, an adaptation by Roald Dahl starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade. Hopefully Anderson’s current creative spurt doesn’t end there.