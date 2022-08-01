Margot Robbie gives new details on Barbie live-action script

With the plot still a little under wraps, Margot Robbie gives new details about the script for the live-action Barbie, in a chat with The Sun

If you’ve been active on social media in recent weeks, you must know about the high hype of the live-action of Barbiethe most recent venture of the director Greta Gerwigwritten by her and her partner Noah Baumbach. We are getting everything from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading in 80s-inspired fluorescent outfits, for cast photos, to the platinum blonde hair of the new Ken.

But one thing that remains very mysterious is about the exact plot of Barbie. To kill a little of our curiosity, Margot Robbie touched on this subject in an interview with The Sun and gave some more details of the script, which promises to be truly revolutionary.

“When I read the script, I genuinely thought, ‘This is one of the best scripts I’ve ever read.’ I needed to be part of this story. I remember talking to Ryan [Gosling] before we started shooting and we were so excited to be a part of this amazing script. Whatever people expect the Barbie movie to be, they need to totally rethink why Greta did something special here.”

Margot Robbie also talked about the production exploring a different side of what we are used to knowing about Barbie and her universe: “And Barbie is quite an example. She was a surgeon in the early 1970s, when only a small percentage of women applied to study medicine.”

Ryan Gosling will be Ken, while Will Ferrell will be the CEO of a large toy company. complete the list Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells and Ncuti Gatwa.

The most anticipated movie across all of Twitter will follow Barbie by Margot Robbie and Ken by Ryan Reynolds. According to the synopsis released by the deadline the blonde will be kicked out of Barbieland, where she used to live, for not being “perfect enough”, so she leaves for an adventure in the real world, where she discovers that the real key to happiness is to believe in yourself.

