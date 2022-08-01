Margot Robbie Sends 37 Bottles of Champagne to Grademates Who Revealed Her: ‘Forever Grateful’ – Monet

+



Margot Robbie (Photo: reproduction)

Today one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, Margot Robbie decided to give a special thanks to her co-stars of ‘Neighbours’, the series for which the actress started her artistic career.

The star of ‘The Suicide Squad’ sent no less than 37 bottles of champagne to the cast of the Australian production, revealed the actor Stefan Dennis in an interview with the program ‘This Morning’. Robbie sent drinks to the crew on the final day of shooting for the series, which is wrapping up after 37 years on the air.

“The very, very beautiful Margot sent us 37 bottles of champagne to open after the final take,” said Dennis. “We popped them in the studio afterwards. A bottle of champagne for every year of ‘Neighbours’.”

Margot Robbie in a scene from the series Neighbors (Photo: reproduction)

Margot Robbie (Photo: reproduction)

Actress Christie Whelan shared the same account on Twitter. “Not only did Margot return for the final episode of ‘Neighbours’, she brought 37 bottles of champagne for everyone to toast to the show and her hard work. From Hollywood back to Nunawading; she’s simply the most elegant girl ever. for remembering how it all started for her. A legend,” he said.

Robbie also thanked ‘Neighbours’ during an interview with the British newspaper The Sun. “I owe a lot to ‘Neighbours’. There are so many of us who owe it to them for giving us such a big chance. It wasn’t just about making me pop – [a série] gave me a real chance to work with my art. It was perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be forever grateful,” she declared.

Currently committed to Hollywood projects like ‘Barbie’, ‘Babylon’, ‘Gotham Sirens’ and ‘Ruin’, Margot Robbie filmed scenes for the finale of ‘Neighbours’ in Los Angeles, while the rest of the cast filmed on a set in Melbourne. , in Australia.

Actress Margot Robbie (Photo: Instagram)

She acted in the series from 2008 to 2011. So, she decided to try her luck in the United States – and ended up bursting around the world in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013), before becoming the Harley Quinn of the universe. DC Comics cinematic.

According to the magazine Variety, the star will receive an impressive $12.5 million to star in director Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’. This places the 32-year-old actress as the highest-paid woman in Hollywood right now.