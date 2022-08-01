Marilyn Manson confesses that his current wife called the police and accused him of aggression in a chat with Johnny Depp revealed by the justice: ‘I have an Amber 2.0’ – Monet

+



Musician Marilyn Manson with his wife and actor Johnny Depp (Photo: Instagram/Getty Images)

A newly exposed message exchange between musician Marilyn Manson and actor Johnny Depp shows the singer revealing that his current wife called the police and accused him of assault when the two were still dating. The conversation between the two celebrities took place in 2016, four years before Manson exchanged alliances with photographer Lindsay Usich in 2020.

The messages exchanged between Manson and Depp in 2016 appear in the documentation recently revealed by the international press that ended up being discarded in the defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress and model Amber Heard. According to the Daily Mail website, the material involving Manson was used as evidence by Heard’s legal team, but ended up being banned by Depp’s lawyers.

In one of the messages for Depp, Manson states: “I have an Amber 2.0”. He later tells how his then-girlfriend accused him of assault and possession of drugs at home. The star of the franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sympathizes with his friend and advises: “Don’t take any of this shit, stay calm and don’t give anything she asks for”.

One of the messages sent by Marilyn Manson to Johnny Depp quoting Amber Heard (Photo: Playback)

The actor later says: “Sociopathic behaviors… This shit is real, my brother!! My ex’s asshole is a f***ing example!!” He also states: “What she wants is to MAKE YOU SCREAM, FREAK OUT COMPLETELY AND FEED HER NARCISSISM!!!” He then states that he is reading “LOTS of material on the topic” and concluded by stating: “I should have informed myself sooner”.

In another message, Manson complains about his partner again, calling her by the nickname “L”: “I have a serious scenario involving Amber-type politics in L’s family. I’m too tense. I don’t know if you’re back yet, but I need shelter somewhere because I think the police might come after me.”

Johnny Depp’s response to the message sent by his friend Marilyn Manson (Photo: Reproduction)

The musician adds: “Lindsay played Amber and went to the police. She keeps playing Amber and the cops will show up with a warrant.” Depp advises him again: “Keep your distance and stay as far away from her as possible!!!”. The singer then concludes by saying, “That’s sick. Said I hit her. Gave my address to the police. And said I have drugs here. I’m ready to get out.”

In a final message, Manson says he will introduce a fan to Depp, informing her that she is 18 years old: “My new girl I met at a fan meeting. It looks like you need it. Trust me. I will send a photo. 18”.

Marilyn Manson with his wife (Photo: Instagram)

After her marriage to Depp ended, Heard accused him of domestic violence. The accusation resulted in the defamation lawsuit won by the actor last June. The actress was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages and he was ordered to pay her just over $2 million.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

In February 2021, actress Evan Rachel exposed Manson’s name as the perpetrator of a series of psychological and sexual abuse against her. When accusing her ex-boyfriend, she made a post on Instagram stating: “My abuser’s name is Brian Warner aka Marilyn Manson”. She was 19 years old when she went public with her relationship with the musician, who was 37 at the time. Together since 2006, they got engaged in January 2010, but broke up in August of the same year.

After Wood revealed the abuse, more women came forward to accuse Manson of sex crimes. The musician denies the allegations.