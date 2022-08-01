MedTech | The 5 most interesting scientific innovations of the month [07/22]

In the month of July, there was no lack of scientific innovations to compose the advances in technology in the health area. Specialists have focused on diagnosing and treating diseases using creative and out-of-the-box methods. Check out the five most interesting creations:

Probe for early diagnosis of tumors

Probe capable of detecting tumors is highlighted among the scientific innovations of the month (Image: Spectral/Envato)

Chinese scientists and doctors have developed an immunofluorescent probe for early diagnosis and intraoperative navigation of tumors. The technology is based on fully human nanobodies and enhanced with near-infrared dye to facilitate bioimaging of metastatic tumors.

The great advance was the creation of an anti-tumor nanobody derived from human cells — it works as a high-affinity biocompatible carrier, capable of synthesizing the new immunofluorescent probe.

curative synthetic foam

Scientists create foam capable of healing wounds (Image: ShintarTatsiana/Envato)

Meanwhile, experts at Vanderbilt University have developed a biodegradable synthetic foam capable of suppressing inflammation and healing chronic skin wounds. The new material has been tested in pigs and is expected to one day accelerate tissue repair among patients with wounds that do not heal easily.

Polythioketal urethane foam should also be used to heal skin ulcers or bruises from trauma. However, according to the scientists themselves, biomaterials of natural origin have “low mechanical properties and exorbitant costs” that limit their performance and use.

Contact lens with nanoneedles

Contact lens is painless despite microneedling (Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

A team of researchers from several American and Korean universities created a special contact lens with embedded nanoneedles for the treatment of eye diseases. The nanoneedles embedded in the lens break down over time, releasing medications, and are so small that they do not cause pain or discomfort.

The products were created based on silicon (Si), which takes some time to degrade in the eye, being “cultured” from a mixture of the chemical element with medications. A layer of polymers is applied to this mixture, covering the needles with polymethylmethacrylate (acrylic).

tear diagnosis

New system can detect conditions from the tear (Image: WildMediaSK/Envato)

How about diagnosing diseases just from the tear? A new method called Incorporated Tear Exosomes Analysis via Rapid-Isolation System (iTEARS) — or Incorporated Tear Exosomes Analysis via Rapid-Isolation System, in Portuguese, is the big news in this field. The system collects and purifies small particles called exosomes from the liquid.

Exosomes are vesicles released by cells, capable of telling a lot about a person’s health from the presence of a specific protein, for example, and then indicating some diseases. With the new method, it was possible to distinguish between healthy people and people with various types of dry eye syndrome based on 400 different types of protein.

Pacifier with biosensors

Scientists create special pacifier with biosensors (Image: Zeesy Grossbaum/Unsplash)

The list of most interesting scientific innovations for the month of July ends with a pacifier that measures glucose, developed by researchers at the University of California, USA. To measure the child’s glucose, the researchers designed a pacifier with a nipple, which contained a narrow, open channel. When sucking the nipple, small amounts of saliva are transferred to a tiny detection chamber, and the baby’s mouth movements promote a unidirectional flow from the mouth to the electrochemical chamber.