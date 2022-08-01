Michelle Rodriguez Praises Fast & Furious 10 Director Louis Latterrier

At the beginning of the year, the director Justin Lin left production on Fast & Furious 10 after filming began. It is said that a feud between Lin and Vin Diesel was the cause of the event.

However, to close the vacancy, Universal hired director Louis Laterrier and, now, actress Michelle Rodriguez praised his work in conversation with Collider:

‘He came with all his energy and love. We haven’t had that in The Fast and the Furious for a long time, where someone excited who is a true fan and really wants to go places no one has gone before. We’ve been at this for 20 years. After all this time, you kind of forget until a director like Louis comes along and reminds you: This is beautiful, let’s do magic. We are lucky to have it’

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.