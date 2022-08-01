Microchip era may be nearing an end

Depending on the device, the most powerful chips are no longer exactly “micro”. Over the years, making electronics more powerful is becoming a challenge for engineers. Currently, one of the ways to get around the problem of the physical barrier of microchips is to simply make them bigger.

When space is an issue, some companies even choose to stack chips. Compared to a city, it works like this: instead of building new blocks of houses, silicon is “flattened” by floors. Which can be used to integrate memory circuits, power management chips and even graphics processing on top of each other.

A practical example is a new flash memory chip of no less than 232 layers created by the American Micron, which shows how much microchips have already expanded into the third dimension.

“Stacking chips makes communication between them faster, in the same way that it is faster to travel in an elevator between floors of a skyscraper than it is to walk through a building to the nearest neighbor,” Subramanian Iyer told Wall Street Journal. Iyer is a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

One thing that is driving this new design trend is the never-ending pressure from the industry for faster and faster chips. Currently, there are already groups of semiconductors the size of a playing card and even a dinner plate, which have received the nickname megachips.

This type of solution is already seen in relatively common devices such as consoles. Xbox and PlayStation 5, for example, used this same approach in their projects made by AMD (Advanced Micro Devices).

Another example of a megachip is Apple’s M1 Ultra processor, which has 114 billion transistors and can be configured with up to 128 GB of memory. Image: Apple/Disclosure

Despite the advantages, these megachips can also present new challenges. One of them, according to the engineers, is managing the heat they create, as they are very powerful and compact circuits. While they can be more efficient in performance, the extra size also means they can end up using a lot of power.

Intel’s ‘Ponte Vecchio’ graphics chip, for example, is efficient by calculation, but consumes 600 watts, about the same as a hair dryer. In case you’re wondering why megachips haven’t taken off yet, this is one of the answers.

chiplet importance

Image: Tester128/Shutterstock

Another essential element for creating megachips is the “chiplet”. This new type of chip eliminates old-style circuitry to communicate directly with other chiplets over shorter connections.

One example is Intel’s recently announced graphics processors. Each is made up of 63 chiplets with a total area of ​​3,100 square millimeters and 100 billion transistors.

The use of stacked chiplets is even seen as the future of Intel processors. Most recently announced server, desktop and laptop CPUs are built with this same technology. This “offers a whole new approach to chip manufacturing that is faster and more cost-effective than traditional methods,” says Das Sharma, one of the company’s senior members.

Rival AMD is also not out of the current era of chiplet technology and already offers processors with a handful of them.

New standard on the market

In March 2022, a consortium called Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express, or UCIe, announced that Intel and AMD – longtime competitors – have agreed to be part of their latest standard, which aims to make it possible for any chiplet to connect with others manufactured by other companies.

The group also includes other industry giants such as Arm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and South Korea’s Samsung.

The big drivers for this technology are companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Tesla, who also want to create their own chips in-house.

In the end, despite the challenges, it is notable that the novelty is gaining traction. Enthusiasm for the future of megachips suggests that one day they could evolve even further into flexible circuitry, giving rise to entirely new types of devices.

Via: The Wall Street Journal

