Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 2 | Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer Join Sequel Cast

The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 2” is already growing. In his networks, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer and Holt McCallany joined the film, and has already released the first images of Offerman and McTeer during filming. See below:

These are the first confirmed casting additions for the eighth film in the franchise, which will continue “Settlement Part 1” – who has already won trailer.

The seventh and eighth films in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise continue with the classic role of Tom Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt. Ving Rhames (Luther), Simon Pegg (Benji), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa) and Vanessa Kirby (White Widow) are all confirmed to return. Henry Czerny, who played Eugene Kittridge in the first feature, will return to the franchise after 25 years. New additions include Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.

Christopher McQuarrie, responsible for the script and direction of “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”writes and directs the seventh and eighth films.

“Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1” hits theaters on July 14, 2023. “Part 2” opens on June 28, 2024.