Narrator detonates São Paulo player and shoots: “It’s a joke”

São Paulo suffered another game without a win in the Brasileirão this Sunday (31). Playing at Arena da Baixada, Ceni’s men fell to Athletico by the score of 1 to 0, with a goal scored by their former player, Vitor Bueno. In the program “Canelada”, on Jovem Pan radio, the narrator Nilson Cesar did not spare criticism of the football presented by the Morumbi team and specifically questioned the athlete Igor Gomes.

“This team does not inspire any confidence. There are some players in São Paulo… Rodrigo Nestor, this guy is nothing, he doesn’t play anything. Igor Gomes is a joke. In 200 games, this boy has kicked a ball on goal. He only gives a pass to the side. He is a guy who has to play towards the goal”, Nilson began.

“So, there are a lot of promises there in São Paulo that are all ‘wet fireworks’, which don’t burst. The club should sell these guys, make cash, because they don’t have a penny. I don’t know how this team eliminated Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil. The big upset of the Copa do Brasil”, fired Nilson Cesar.

Criticized by the Pan narrator, Igor Gomes started the match in Curitiba on the bench, and was one of Ceni’s three changes for the return of the break. In the 2022 season, the athlete creates from Cotia accumulates 40 games, with a goal scored and four assists.

During the break, three changes to the Tricolor: ?? Leo (16)

?? Talles Costa (37) ?? Calleri (9)

?? Luizão (32) ?? Igor Gomes (26)

During the break, three changes to the Tricolor: Leo (16), Talles Costa (37), Calleri (9), Luizão (32), Igor Gomes (26), Rodrigo (18)

SÃO PAULO AGENDA

The next challenge for São Paulo in the 2022 season is scheduled for next Wednesday (03), when the Paulistas face Ceará, in Morumbi, in a first-leg clash of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. For the national competition, Rogério Ceni’s team faces Flamengo in the next round, also playing in front of their fans.

