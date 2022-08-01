Neurosurgeon from Santos says faith and religious practices help in coping with diseases

According to Amâncio, there is a curious aspect in the matter of faith. “It has already been discussed in scientific works that there are areas of the brain involved with religion. I have patients in which the electroencephalogram showed changes in a certain area of ​​the brain, usually in the left temporal region. These people tend to have a strong tendency to get attached to the spiritual, religious side. It is as if there is a defined region in the brain that triggers this most fervent religious posture. There are some proven cases of this behavior. These patients end up becoming more hopeful, optimistic, and less anxious. And this favors the evolution of any clinical or surgical treatment”.



