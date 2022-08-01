New e-reader combines color screen and camera to rival Kindle

Bigme, a Hong Kong company specializing in the “digital paper” technology present in e-readers, works to further reduce the distance between electronic readers with e-ink and a conventional tablet, without leaving aside the screen that makes the more comfortable reading. Now, the company has announced the inkNote Color project, a new rival for the Kindle and the first in the world to combine color screen and dual camera.

The product has a screen with E-ink Kaleido 2 technology and has two different sets of resolution. The 10.3-inch panel displays content at 1872×1404 when used in black and white (a density of 226 pixels per inch), and at 936×702 when content is displayed in color (117 pixels per inch).

E-readers with color screens are not exactly new, but the combination of two cameras, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, expands the technology’s capabilities.

BigMe points out that the implementation of cameras opens up new possibilities for use as digital paper, not only for content consumption, but also for writing and taking notes with a pen.

InkNote Color has a stylus that allows for on-screen annotations (Image: Disclosure)

With the rear camera, the system can use character recognition to scan text in a photograph, which can be edited and scribbled easily on the reader’s screen. The front lens brings other capabilities from a productivity point of view, closer to what a tablet can offer. Among them is the ability to make video calls.

Completing the input methods, BigMe highlights that there are four microphones that, in addition to conversations, can be used for voice control or to dictate text, with support for 31 languages.

The device differs a little from the rest of the market for not running a proprietary system, but Android 11, which makes it compatible with the entire ecosystem of apps on the Google platform, even though it is an older version.

Inside, inkNote Color has 6 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor (whose model was not specified by the manufacturer) clocked at 2.3 GHz and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to coming with an SD card. which adds another 128GB to the package.

inkNote Color is seeking funding on Kickstarter and has already exceeded its fundraising goal. Interested parties can book a unit starting at HK$4,231 (US$2,826 at the time of writing). When it hits the market, it should retail for a suggested retail price of US$699.