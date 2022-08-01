New Fast 10 Director Gets Praise from Michelle Rodriguez » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Michelle Rodriguez opens up about the new director of x fast, Louis Leterrier, after the departure of series veterinarian Justin Lin. The next sequence of F9 serves as the tenth installment in the principal Fast and furious franchise, as well as the penultimate chapter of The Fast Saga. While details about the film’s plot remain under wraps, it is known that both fast and furious 10 and 11 they were intended to shoot backwards. Plus, audiences can expect a lot of the action and adrenaline that made the series so popular to begin with. Rodriguez will return as Letty Ortiz in x fast alongside a cast of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Leterrier, known for his work on Clash of the Titans and Now you see me, replaced Lin, who left the project as director in April. The decision came as a surprise to many, as Lin had directed several previous installments, including F9. Originally believed to be the result of creative differences, later reports claimed that Diesel’s behavior on set played a role in Lin’s sudden departure from fast 10. Leterrier was announced to have gotten the job shortly after Lin left.

By attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among ThievesRodriguez opened THR about Leterrier as a director, speaking only positively about what he brings to the long-running franchise. Read Rodriguez’s full quote on the director’s impact below:

He came with all this love energy. We haven’t had that in The Fast and the Furious in a long time, where we have someone excited who’s a true fan and who really wants to take them places they haven’t been before. We’ve been at this for 20 years, bro. After all this time, you get tired and kind of forget what you do it for [until] a director like Louis comes in and reminds you, ‘This is beautiful. Let’s do magic. We are so lucky to have you brother.

Rodriguez isn’t the only star to approve of Leterrier, as Diesel shared a photo of his daughter and the director having a sweet interaction on the show. fast 10 set at the end of May. The actor used social media to update his followers throughout the production of x fast, offering behind-the-scenes footage and teasing multiple character reunions that prove the cast has truly become a family. If Rodriguez’s comments are any indication, it appears that Leterrier is the latest addition to this family.

It should be interesting for audiences to see where Leterrier takes the franchise in the next issue and if he remains on board to direct his eleventh entry as well. With an ending in mind, assuming the next movie is still to be filmed soon after, the future of Fast and furious remains in the air. Those excited to see what Leterrier brings to the table and how The Fast Saga sets up its conclusion can look forward to x fast when it hits theaters next year.

Source: THR