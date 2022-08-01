Neymar ends a streak of free-kick goals for PSG and celebrates Supercup title: “First of many” | french football

The forward Neymar was one of the protagonists of Paris Saint-Germain in winning the French Super Cup , last Sunday, against Nantes. The Brazilian scored two goals in the 4-0 victory, one from a penalty and the other from a free kick. PSG recorded a video after the match in which midfielder Danilo Pereira interviewed some of his colleagues, and Neymar was one of them.

The ace revealed details of the free-kick goal he scored (see the video below), in the first half stoppage time.

— My knee was hurting too much, I had already taken a lot of blows, it was hurting like hell. Messi turned to me and said: “You come here and kick, hit you”. I said “Okay”. I concentrated, hit and managed to score a beautiful goal – he said.

Congratulations to everyone, everyone who participated. We did too well. It’s the first of many. Let’s go!” — Neymar, scorer of two goals in the French Super Cup

Neymar reaches 21 goals in finals, more than Cristiano Ronaldo

According to a survey published by the newspaper “L’Équipe”, Neymar has not scored a free kick for PSG since December 7, 2019, when he scored against Montpellier. Since then there have been 47 attempts at official games without success.

He has a total of eight free-kick goals for Paris Saint-Germain (four in the French Championship, three in the Champions League and this one now from the French Supercup), since he arrived at the French club in 2017.

1 of 1 Neymar celebrates one of the goals scored by PSG in the French Super Cup – Photo: Getty Images Neymar celebrates one of the goals scored by PSG in the French Super Cup – Photo: Getty Images

The Brazilian player celebrated winning the French Super Cup on social media and also shared videos of followers who recorded their free kick while watching the game.

Neymar also scored a goal from a penalty kick, suffered by himself around the 35th minute of the second half. In addition, the ace collaborated for Messi’s goal, which opened the scoring in the first half.

PSG reached its 11th Supercup de France title, having won nine of the last 10 editions.