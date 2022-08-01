No win, but “at home”: Palmeiras has a positive record at Mineirão for Libertadores | palm trees

Brazilian club with the most matches in Libertadores history, Palmeiras will play this Wednesday only their fourth game at Mineirão for the South American competition. And the performance arouses a curiosity: it is positive for Verdão even without a victory at the venue.

With two draws and one defeat at the stadium, the team from Palmeiras won two classifications in the knockout stages of Libertadores playing in Belo Horizonte. The only time they lost was during the group stage, in a season in which Verdão advanced to the round of 16.

In 1994, Palmeiras divided the group of the South American competition with Cruzeiro, Boca Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield. The game played at Mineirão ended with the celestial victory by 2 to 1, but it did not prevent the São Paulo classification for the next phase, in the third position of the key.

That season, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team had three wins, including the historic 6-1 against Boca Juniors, and three defeats in the first stage. Then, he was eliminated by São Paulo in the round of 16.

In 2001, the series against Cruzeiro in the quarterfinals ended in a 5-5 tie (3-3 in São Paulo, with three goals from Lopes, and 2-2 in Belo Horizonte, with the second goal scored in the 40th minute of the second time). A curiosity of the confrontation is that Verdão, at the time commanded by Celso Roth, had Felipão as an opponent.

The decision in the penalty shootout determined the Palmeiras victory by 4 to 3 (Alex wasted two attempts, one in normal time) and the classification for the semifinals of the South American tournament, with great performance by Marcos.

Last year, another sequence of draws for Verdão, this time against Atlético-MG: 0-0 at Allianz Parque and 1-1 at Mineirão. The goal scored by Dudu away from home counted as a tiebreaker and put Abel Ferreira’s team in the decision.

Atlético-MG face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the quarterfinals. The return is scheduled for Allianz Parque, on the 10th, also at 21:30.

the games of palm trees at Mineirão by Libertadores:

3/25/1994: 2×1 Cruise palm trees (group stage)

Palmeiras lineup: Sérgio; Claudio (Maurílio), Antônio Carlos, Cleber and Roberto Carlos; César Sampaio, Mazinho and Rincon; Edilson (Macula), Evair and Zinho.

5/30/2001: 2×2 Cruise palm trees3×4 on penalties (quarterfinals)

Palmeiras lineup: Marcos; Arce, Alexandre, Leonardo and Felipe; Fernando, Galeano, Lopes and Alex; Juninho (Basílio) and Fabio Junior (Tuta) (Muñoz)

9/27/2021: Atlético-MG 1×1 palm trees (semifinal)

Palmeiras lineup: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Renan; Marcos Rocha, Felipe Melo, Danilo, Raphael Veiga and Piquerez; Dudu and Ron.

