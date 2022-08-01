Offer: iPhone 13 Pro 512GB 25% off

O iPhone 13 Pro improved several aspects of what is expected of a high-end smartphone from Apple. He has a advanced triple camera systemthe chip A15 Bionic with a 5-core GPU and a display with technology ProMotionfor example.

If you are looking for this model, today we are bringing you a good offer. O Magazine Luiza is selling the model 512GBin the colors graphite, blue-sierra, gold or silver, for BRL 8,999.

If we take into account that the price listed for this model here in Brazil is R$12,074, we are facing a discount of 25%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, the value drops to BRL 8,099.10which also represents a discount of 25% compared to Apple’s spot price of R$10,866.60.

