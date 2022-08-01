“One of the best I’ve ever seen”

Barbie is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of 2023. To corroborate this idea, Margot Robbie, star of the production, revealed the first reaction when reading the story proposed by Greta Gerwig.

“When I read the script, I genuinely thought, ‘This is one of the best scripts I’ve ever read.’ I needed to be part of this story. I remember talking to Ryan [Gosling] before we started shooting and we were so excited to be a part of this amazing script. Whatever people expect the Barbie movie to be, they need to totally rethink why Greta did something special here,” she said.

Ryan Gosling recently revealed that he accepted the role to play Ken in the production after a “sign”, as the actor called it.

“I went out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud, next to a crushed lemon,” explained Gosling, referring to his daughters’ Ken doll. The star then took a picture of the scene and sent it to Gerwig by message: “I will be your Ken, for this story must be told.”

