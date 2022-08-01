Organized fans from Paraná accuses Military Police of acting with truculence and cowardice

The fans Organized Fúria Independente, from Paraná Clube, posted a text on Instagram this Sunday (the 31st) accusing the Mounted Police Regiment of the Military Police of Paraná of ​​acting in a truculent and cowardly way.

Bem Paraná contacted the PM’s press office, which has not yet commented on the case.

See the full text of Independent Fury:

“Decisive game. Heroic ranking. The night that was supposed to be one of joy and celebration, turned into a nightmare for all of us. Yesterday’s date, unfortunately, was also marked by the violence and unpreparedness of the Military Police.

Without any need, in a truculent and COWARD way, the Military Police, with its Mounted Police Regiment, trampled our president Mauro Machado Urbim, who is hospitalized in a very serious condition.

There was never any confusion. In other words, NOTHING justifies the violent and criminal action of the Military Police.

Besides, nothing would justify running over with a HORSE and trampling on the head of any citizen.

At this moment, until it is possible to identify and hold ALL criminals accountable for another episode that is the result of the incompetence of the PM, our priority is with Maurinho’s health.

To those of faith, we ask Mauro for prayers and positive energies. The situation is very critical and any help is welcome.

We trust that you will get out of this situation, President.

We are on your side!

STRENGTH MAURINHO!

#TFI1993

#PMCoward

#ForçaMaurinho”