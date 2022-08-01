Pardon of Assisi: the plenary indulgence of Saint Francis

After the triduum that precedes the 24 hours of plenary indulgence, from this Monday (01/08) the Pardon of Assisi begins, the pardon that Saint Francis asked Pope Honorius III for, which can be obtained in the Porziuncula throughout the year, and since 1966 was extended to all parish and Franciscan churches

Vatican News

After three days of preparation for the Pardon of Assisi with the meditations of Father Mauro Galesini, the introduction of the celebration of mercy proclaimed by Saint Francis was concluded. This Monday, August 1, Father Massimo Fusarelli, Minister General of the Order of Friars Minor, presides over the solemn Eucharistic celebration that concludes the introduction at noon with the procession of the “Opening of Pardon”. From that moment until midnight on August 2, the Plenary Indulgence granted at the Porziuncula is extended throughout the day to all parish and Franciscan churches on the five continents.

The story of Assisi’s forgiveness

The Pardon of Assisi originated in the 13th century. The story tells that one night in the year 1216 Saint Francis was immersed in prayer in the Porziuncola, (the small church of the Franciscans sheltered by the Basilica of Santa Maria dos Anjos in Assisi) when suddenly a bright light flooded the little church and above the altar the humble friar saw Christ and his Mother surrounded by a multitude of angels. They asked him what he wanted for the salvation of souls and Francis replied: “I beg you that all the repentant and confessed who come to visit this church, obtain ample and generous forgiveness, with complete remission of all sins”. what you ask for, Friar Francis, is great”, the Lord tells you, “but you are worthy of greater things and greater things you will have. I accept, therefore, your prayer, but on condition that you ask my vicar on earth for this indulgence.” So the poor thing from Assisi presented himself to Pope Honorius III who listened attentively, gave his approval and asked him: “For how many years do you want this indulgence?” And Francis: “Holy Father, I do not ask for years, but for souls. I want, Holy Father, if Your Holiness permits, that all those who, confessed and contrite, and, as is their duty, absolved by the priest, enter that church, be freed from punishment and guilt, in heaven and on earth, since the day of his baptism until the day and hour of his entry into the said church.” The Pontiff replied: “Behold, from now on we grant that whoever comes and enters the said church, duly confessed and repentant, shall be absolved from the punishment and guilt; and we wish this to be perpetuated every year, but only for one day, from the first vespers, including the night, until the vespers of the next day.” So it was that on August 2, 1216, together with the bishops of Umbria, Francis announced to the people gathered at the Porziuncula: “My brothers, I want to send you all to Paradise!”

Over the centuries, the concession has undergone many variations, until it was extended to every day for the Church of the Porziuncula, while for the parish and Franciscan churches only on August 2nd. The current discipline was established by Paul VI in his Apostolic Letter Sacrosancta Porziuncolae Ecclesia of July 14, 1966, sent to the Vicar General of the Order of Friars Minor, Brother Constantino Koser, on the occasion of the 750th year of the granting of the Indulgence of the Porziuncula.