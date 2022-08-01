Polaroid Camera: 7 Models for Taking Instant Photos | Which one to buy?

Polaroid cameras are known for printing photos instantly. The Polaroid brand is the most famous in this category, but Instax machines are also successful in Brazil. The cheapest model on the list is the Instax Mini 11, which features automatic exposure and electronic shutter for prices starting at R$418.

Polaroid Now has two acrylic lenses and a timer for prices starting from R$1,349. Another alternative is the Instax Mini LiPlay, which lets you add filters and frames to photos for around R$3,199. Here are seven polaroid cameras to buy in 2022.

👉 Ask questions before buying the ideal DSLR camera for you

1 of 8 Polaroid camera: list includes seven models for prices ranging from R$418 to R$3,199 — Photo: Isadora Díaz/TechTudo Polaroid camera: list includes seven models for prices ranging from R$418 to R$3,199 — Photo: Isadora Díaz/TechTudo

Which Hikvision camera to buy? Ask your questions in the TechTudo Forum

The Instax Mini 11 is an instant camera with automatic exposure, that is, the machine itself identifies the conditions of the environment and automatically makes the necessary adjustments so that the user does not have to worry about adjustments. The camera features the Selfie & Closeup mode, which allows you to take close-up photos between 30 to 50 cm away for greater detail. It is sold for prices from R$ 418.

The lens is of type f = 60mm, 1:12.7 and has a Selfie Mirror beside it to find the best frame for your self-portrait. The programmed electronic shutter is 1/2 to 1/250 s, and has a slow sync for low light. The flash automatically adjusts according to the ambient light. The development time of the films varies according to the ambient temperature and can take up to 90 seconds. The photos are 62 mm x 46 mm in size and are powered by batteries. On Amazon’s website, buyers rated the device 4.8 out of 5 and praised the quality of the photo, but pointed out that it is not possible to take the photos without using the flash.

Pros: automatic adjustments

automatic adjustments Cons: Can’t take pictures without using flash

2 of 8 Instax Mini 11 is offered in several color options — Photo: Disclosure/Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is offered in several color options — Photo: Disclosure / Fujifilm

The Printomatic has a 5 MP sensor with an f/2.0 wide-angle lens for vibrant photos. It allows one photo to be taken while another is already being printed. The print is on Kodak Zink photo paper measuring 2 x 3 inches. Printed photos are durable, water and tear resistant. The model is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 599.

The camera is designed for easy everyday carrying. To charge the battery, Printomatic has a USB port. On Amazon it was rated 3.8 out of 5 with complaints about image quality.

Pros: prints photo while another is being taken

prints photo while another is being taken Cons: many complaints about the quality of the photo

3 of 8 Kodak Printomatic has a 5 MP sensor — Photo: Disclosure / Kodak Kodak Printomatic has a 5 MP sensor — Photo: Disclosure / Kodak

The Instax Mini 40 has a classic design with premium silver accents. It is an automatic camera that adjusts the brightness so that the user does not have to worry about the adjustment. The lens is f=60mm, 1:12.7 and the shutter is electronic programmed from 1/2 to 1/250 s with slow sync for low light. The product sells for around R$949.

It has a built-in selfie mode where you just pull the lens to start taking pictures and it has the selfie mirror located next to the lens that helps you find the best frame in the self-portrait. Photos print in up to 90 seconds, depending on ambient temperature. It is powered by two AA alkaline batteries and has a film counter and film pack confirmation window. On Amazon, it received a 4.7 out of 5 with praise for the quality of the photos and ease of use.

Pros: classic design

classic design Cons: price

4 of 8 The Mini 40 is compact and features an elegant look in black with silver details — Photo: Disclosure/Instax The Mini 40 is compact and features an elegant look in black with silver details — Photo: Disclosure/Instax

Polaroid Now is an analog camera with autofocus. The functionality is very simple, just aim, fire the button and hold the camera position for a few seconds. It features two optical-grade polycarbonate coated acrylic lenses. The flash is necessary for the photos to be more natural. The model is sold for about R$ 1,349.

It has the Double Exposure function in which two moments are framed in one. The timer is up to nine seconds and the camera uses i-Type film. The battery is rechargeable via USB cable. On Amazon it is rated 4.5 out of 5 with praise for the retro photos and ease of use, but buyers warn that the movies are too expensive and sold separately.

Pros: accurate flash

accurate flash Cons: photo film has high price

5 of 8 Polaroid Now supports square format films — Photo: Publicity/Polaroid Polaroid Now supports square format films — Photo: Disclosure/Polaroid

The Polaroid OneStep+ is a camera that has the original Polaroid format. There are two lenses that can be switched with each other. One is portrait-friendly for photos from 90 to 300 cm away. The other lens is standard for longer distance shots. The product has a powerful flash and self-timer mode. It is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 1,390.

It has an application that allows manual control and can control exposure and light. The app is connected via Bluetooth and is compatible with iOS and Android systems. The film is type I and 600. The battery is rechargeable. On Amazon it received a 4.6 out of 5 with complaints about the camera not working very well.

Pros: control by application and design

control by application and design Cons: complaints about camera functionality

6 of 8 Polaroid OneStep+ features two lenses — Photo: Publicity/Polaroid Polaroid OneStep+ features two lenses — Photo: Disclosure/Polaroid

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a camera that can also be used as a photo printer for mobile devices via Bluetooth. It allows you to choose whether to print or cancel printing. Another highlight of this camera is in relation to the quality of the images, since the item uses 4Pass technology in which each photo is printed on layers of tape with a lamination process, so it is water resistant. There is also the possibility to choose whether the photo print will be with or without a border. The model sells for around R$ 1,689.

To print photos from anywhere or anytime, simply download the AR app. With the app it is still possible to use the fun features of augmented reality and other decorative functions such as beauty, filters and frames. Camera power is via lithium-ion battery. On Amazon, it was rated 4.2 out of 5 with praise for print quality.

Pros: photo editing through the application and possibility of canceling printing

photo editing through the application and possibility of canceling printing Cons: high price for few features

7 of 8 Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera lets you print photos from other devices — Photo: Handout/Kodak Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera allows you to print photos from other devices — Photo: Disclosure / Kodak

Instax Mini LiPlay brings several functions to make photos even better and fun. LiPlay is compact and has a viewfinder screen to verify the photo and select images for printing. The camera has a 1/5 inch image sensor. Flash is suppressed/compulsory/auto with approximate effective range of 50 cm to 1.5 m. LiPlay allows you to add filters and frames to the photos and the recording of ambient sounds that are transformed into QR Codes and printed together with the photos to always hear the sound of the moment the image was recorded. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 3,199 to buy the camera.

Printing is on Fujilfilm Instant Film Instax Mini film, which allows printing of 10 photos per package. It is still possible to print the photos from the cell phone through sharing via Bluetooth and printing takes about 12 seconds. Power is via the built-in lithium-ion battery with an average charging time of three hours. On Amazon, it is rated 4.6 out of 5 with praise for performance and print quality.

Pros: printing of mobile images, possibility to add filters and frames

printing of mobile images, possibility to add filters and frames Cons: high price

8 of 8 Instax Mini Liplay allows the application of filters and frames in the photos — Photo: Disclosure/Instax Instax Mini Liplay allows the application of filters and frames on photos — Photo: Disclosure/Instax

Best-selling electronics on Amazon Brazil in 2022