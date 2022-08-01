Premiere has been postponed and Michael B. Jordan will only return to the ring in 2023 – Cinevisão

Spin-off “Creed III”, the ninth film in the “Rocky” franchise, will no longer hit theaters this year as MGM, which had been scheduled to premiere in November 2022, pushed the release date back to March 3. 2023 (one day earlier in Portugal).

In this third film, Michael B. Jordan will once again play Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa’s fiercest adversary, and at the same time make his directorial debut. The cast brings back Tessa Thompson, who reprises her role as Bianca, Donnie’s girlfriend, and Phylicia Rashad also returns as her stepmother Mary Anne. One of the new cast members is Jonathan Majors who plays Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist of Adonis.

“Creed III” will be the first film in the saga without the participation of Sylvester Stallone, who created the character and played Rocky Balboa in eight films, or at least making an appearance. The final film ends with Adonis making peace with his late father’s heavy legacy, and Rocky traveling to Vancouver to bury the hatchet with his estranged son and meet his grandson.

Plot details for the third chapter of this spin-off are being kept under wraps. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay based on a story by Ryan Coogler, who directed the original “Creed”.

On the new release date, “Creed III” will face the premiere of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, an adaptation of the video game directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley for Paramount Pictures, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page.