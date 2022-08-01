Proton hardware does analog computing

informatics

The analog processor is not made using electronic components – it uses protonic components.

Analog neuromorphic processor

A new type of neuromorphic component allowed a brain-mimicking processor to rotate 1 million times faster than previous versions, which is also about 1 million times faster than the human brain’s own synapses.

a new type of artificial intelligence implanted directly into the hardware. Called “analog deep learning,” this technology promises faster computing using a fraction of the energy, compared to AI programs running on generic electronic processors.

To build their neuromorphic processor, Murat Onen and his colleagues at MIT used a special type of memoristor, which they call a programmable proton resistor.

“Once you have an analog processor, you are no longer training networks that everyone else is working with. You are training networks with unprecedented complexities that no one else can handle and therefore vastly outnumber them all. words, this is not a faster car, a spaceship,” enthuses Onen.

analog computing

Analog computing is faster and more energy efficient than digital computing for two main reasons: The calculations are done in memory, eliminating the need for data transit between memory and processor; and analog processors perform operations in parallel – if the size of the component array expands, an analog processor does not need more time to complete new operations because all the computation takes place simultaneously.

In the brain, learning happens due to the strengthening and weakening of connections between neurons, called synapses. Deep neural networks have long adopted this strategy, where network weights are programmed through training algorithms.

In the case of this new processor, analog machine learning is achieved by increasing and decreasing the electrical conductance of the protonic resistors, which are arranged in a matrix, like a chessboard.

“The component’s working mechanism is the electrochemical insertion of the smallest ion, the proton, into an insulating oxide, to modulate its electronic conductivity. As we are working with very thin components, we can accelerate the movement of these ions using a strong magnetic field, and take these components are unique to the nanosecond operating regime,” explained Professor Bilge Yildiz.

In addition, the inorganic oxide chosen by the team also makes the resistor extremely energy efficient, and, unlike materials used in similar experiments, the new material is compatible with silicon fabrication techniques, which can pave the way for integration in deep learning application hardware.

Using arrays of these programmable resistors, arranged in complex layers, the team created a network of artificial analog “neurons” and “synapses” that perform calculations like a digital neural network. This network can be trained to perform complex AI tasks such as image recognition and natural language processing.

“This work has really put these devices to a point where they now look really promising for future applications,” said Jess del Alamo, member of the team.

Protonic resistor – almost teleportation

Programmable resistors have their conductance controlled by the movement of protons: To increase the conductance, more protons are injected into the resistor channel; to decrease the conductance, the injected protons are decreased. The two moves are done using an electrolyte (similar to a battery) that conducts protons but blocks electrons.

In other words, these new components are not electronic, they are protonic.

To develop a super-fast and highly energy-efficient programmable proton resistor, the researchers analyzed different materials for the electrolyte. While other teams had previously tested organic compounds, Onen focused on a material known as PSG, which stands for inorganic phosphosilicate glass (phosphosilicate glass).

The name sounds complicated, but it’s basically silicon dioxide, the granulated desiccant material found in the little pouches that come in the box of new products to remove moisture. To make PSG, just add a little phosphorus to silicon, to give it special characteristics for conducting protons – and it does this at room temperature and without the need for water, as in common electrolytes.

PSG allows the ultra-fast movement of protons because it contains an infinity of pores, in the nanometer range, whose surfaces provide paths for the diffusion of protons. The material also supports very strong pulsed electric fields, which is critical because applying more voltage allows the protons to move at unbelievable speeds.

“The speed was certainly surprising. Normally, we wouldn’t apply such extreme fields to the components, lest we turn them to ash. But instead, the protons ended up moving at immense speeds through the stack of components, specifically a million times more It’s fast compared to what we had before. And that movement doesn’t damage anything, thanks to the small size and low mass of the protons. It’s almost like teleporting,” Onen said.

