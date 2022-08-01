Pulgar and Varela already train at Flamengo’s training center.

Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar and Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela have already started training at Ninho do Urubu’s CT. The most recent reinforcements for the Flamengo team have already had a taste of what the heat and reception of the crowd is like.

The two players appeared running around the field, as seen recently in disclosures on the club’s official social media. They are getting ready to compose the squad commanded by Dorival Júnior in the competitions that the red-black competes.

Expectation

Pulgar and Varela arrive to cover some shortages in the cast. Varela comes to fill the vacancy that has not had an “absolute” and safe owner since Rafinha left the club in 2020, when he left for Olympiakos.

The Chilean Mauricio Isla, who recently left for Chilean football, were tested. Rodinei was also tested, especially at the time when the Portuguese Paulo Sousa commanded the team. Matheuzinho also had chances, but he struggled to establish himself. Some names were speculated, even medallions, such as Daniel Alves, but the club ended up closing with the Uruguayan.

Pulgar will occupy the defensive spot in front of the line of defenders. The Chilean can fill the gap left by William Arão, who went to Fenerbahce led by mister Jorge Jesus. The reinforcement enters the dispute for vacancy with João Gomes, Arthuro Vidal and Thiago Maia, being able to evidently form a duo or trio with some of them.

The video was posted on the club’s official networks, check below the participation of the two reinforcements.

There was an expectation that Pulgar could at least be on the bench against Atlético-GO, but that didn’t happen. However, he and Varela were at Maracanã last Saturday night (30), and watched the victory over 4-1, where they applauded Arthuro Vidal’s goal and the good performance of the team led by Dorival Júnior.

Erick Pulgar is already registered in Libertadores. Guillermo Varela is still in the process of regularization, so he will only be able to play the continental competition if Flamengo advances to the semifinals, since the deadline for registration at that stage has expired.

