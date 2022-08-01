Racing Ferrari 296 has F1 technology to dismantle the car in seconds | releases

The Ferrari 296 GTB will be launched in Brazil in December. The sports car, still without a price, arrives in the country with a 663 hp 3.0-liter V6 engine, combined with another electric engine with 167 hp, totaling 830 hp. However, the competition version, the 296 GT3, did not require any kind of electrification, and its debut will be in the traditional 24h race of Daytona, in the United States, in 2023.

The racing model is equipped with a six-cylinder 3.0 turbo engine, positioned in the central part of the rear, with 600 hp and 72.4 kgfm. The engine is connected to a six-speed gearbox made especially for this car.

It is worth remembering 296 GTB GT3 is the successor to the Ferrari 488 GT3, which is nothing less than the racing Ferrari with the most titles in history: it participated in 770 races, of which it won 429, and won 107 titles.

According to the manufacturer from Maranello, the chassis and dynamics of this 296 GT3 were thought and designed to “offer performance and ease of handling for professional drivers”.

The 296 GT3 is equipped with a six-cylinder 3.0 turbo engine, positioned in the center of the rear — Photo: Disclosure

Ferrari says this 296 GT3 has 20% more downforce than the 488 GT3, which makes this new sports car very stable in all racing situations. And its weight is incredibly light: it’s 1250 kg.

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Ferrari’s head of Gran Turismo race car design, said: “We looked at how things are doing in Formula 1 and prototypes and copied that. We exchanged some ideas and concepts with the F1 team.”

The weight of the car is very light, it is only 1250 kg — Photo: Disclosure

Also according to Cannizzo, the car was designed to provide performance and reliability and for ‘Sprint’ and ‘Endurance’ races.

One of the technologies that comes from F1 cars is the ability to speed up repair and replacement procedures for car parts during races. Various front and rear parts can be dismantled and replaced in seconds thanks to new solutions implemented by Ferrari together with the F1 team.

There is no electrification in the Ferrari 296 GT3 engine — Photo: Disclosure

The cockpit has a better driving position than its predecessor, Ferrari claims. Many of the controls are, by the way, inspired by F1 cars, as is the case with the steering wheel. This model also has a specific air conditioning system for the pilot’s needs during races.

Now it’s time to wait and debut and see if the 296 GT3 will have the same success as its predecessor.

The interior of the Ferrari 296 GT3 is inspired by F1 cars and has several carbon fiber parts — Photo: Disclosure