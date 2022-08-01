Referee is attacked during a competition match in Argentina – Sports

A scene of violence interrupted and ended a football game in Argentina on Sunday night. Referee Dalma Magalí Cortadi was attacked from behind during the second half of Deportivo Independencia X Garmense, in a regional championship game, in the city of González Chaves, in the province of Buenos Aires.

The aggression took place after Cortadi signed a free kick in midfield against Garmense. Team players were dissatisfied with the marking and complained to the referee. Until, when the situation seemed resolved and the game would resume, Cristian Tirone ran behind his teammates and surprised the referee.





He tried to punch Cortadi in the head from behind. In the race, he ended up grazing the referee’s head as well as her back and right shoulder. She fell to the ground, but got up quickly, with no evidence of a concussion. Tirone was restrained by his teammates, until the police entered the lawn and stopped him.

The game ended up being ended soon after the aggression – Tirone’s team won 2-1. The referee was taken to the hospital, where she remained under observation. “I was under observation because of the blow to the head and arms. They did a CT scan. Then I went to make a complaint [na polícia]. Now I will be unable to work. I’ll have to be strong because I’m all sore,” the judge told the Argentine newspaper Olé.





Cortadi stated that there was no reason for an assault on the player’s part. “Nothing had happened. Nothing justifies this man’s reaction. They were winning the game, and I just scored a foul”, said the referee, who admitted that she will rethink her football career after the cowardly aggression.



