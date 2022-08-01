Released in 2019, Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ is a hauntingly critical and thought-provoking film

Jordan Peele presents this time a less solid film than ‘Get Out’ in which, in the process, the filmmaker creates an experience that scares, stimulates analysis and invites the viewer to the most diverse interpretations. The terror, however, is in fact the estrangement caused by the threat of replacing a “double”. A concept that has already fueled several narratives in cinema, but which in ‘We’ takes on a deeper and more systematized connotation.

Gradually, the director conceives a long sequence of invasion, persecution and violence that begins with a long panoramic that reveals the horror of the protagonist and her family as their house is attacked from all sides and that is divided into several parallel actions that they give the narrative a maddening rhythm as we jump from one character to another and their particular tribulations.



expressive



Lupita Nyong’o dominates the film and seems born for the horror genre, as her large, expressive eyes seem always ready to widen in the face of threats that come her way – and her vocal work is exquisite, helping her to differentiate her two versions in a complete and impressive way.

Elisabeth Moss, an ever-efficient actress, makes the most of her screen time to establish Kitty Tyler, a friend of the main couple, as a woman whose superficiality is rivaled only by her contempt for her husband, displaying a vanity that will culminate in a brilliantly executed scene by the actress. (and the director) in front of a mirror in her bedroom.

‘We’ also has an excellent musical selection, ranging from urban styles, such as rap and hip hop, to classical music. In some moments, the musical choices provoke a direct contrast with the images we are watching, generating a comic effect, vide a real massacre to the sound of “Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys. Likewise, the score by Michael Abels highlights the restlessness caused by the situation without trying to draw attention to itself, and it is also interesting how the composer rearranges the song “I Got 5 On It”, present in the first act of the projection, bringing it the much darker in the second half of the film.

Also using humor as effective comic relief – even if the exaggeration sometimes ends up damaging the atmosphere of tension, Jordan Peele shows his credentials as a great filmmaker, even though the film was much more divisive in its reception by the public than ‘Run ‘, I believe that due to the excessive use of symbologies during the film.



where to watch



‘We’ is currently available in Brazil in the Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ catalogs.



Original Title: Us





Premiere: March 21, 2019 (Brazil)





Length: 116 minutes





Genre: Horror/Thriller





Directed by: Jordan Peele





Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Madison Curry.

