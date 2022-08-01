Robson Bambu sees the chance of an early departure from Corinthians to increase after becoming the sixth option

The possibility of an early departure of Robson Bambu from Corinthians remains alive. The defender lost space in Vítor Pereira’s squad and was not even listed for the last three games, against Botafogo, Atlético-GO and Atlético-MG.

Shirt 3 became only the sixth option in the defense, behind Gil, Raul Gustavo, Balbuena, Bruno Méndez and even Robert Renan. The first two established themselves as holders, the foreigners arrived and got the job done and even the 18-year-old boy, who still belongs to the U-20, is being listed.

Robson Bambu is on loan at Corinthians until December 31. The possibility of an early return to Nice, from France, revealed by the portal My Helmnot only remains maintained but has increased considerably in recent days.

For an early departure, however, it is necessary for the French team to be interested in his return before December and/or for a club interested in his acquisition to appear. Bambu has only five games and can change clubs at the Brasileirão 2022.

In these five months of Corinthians, it is worth remembering, the defender was involved in some controversies off the pitch. Bambu was accused (and acquitted) of raping a vulnerable person, was kicked out of a club by fans and still missed training at the CT.

