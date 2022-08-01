Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have more accessories revealed by online store

In recent weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been the protagonists of several leaks and rumors. They will be announced at the Unpacked event in august 10along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2.
Last month, a UK accessories store listed the official covers for the foldables and brought in new details. This Monday (1), another store revealed more accessories for cell phones.
Curiosity
01 Aug
economy and market
01 Aug
discovered by SamMobilethe german store galaxus listed a supported cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, rated at €43.47 (~R$ 228.65) with pink and black color options. It is worth noting that it does not have space for the S Pen, which is an optional accessory and must be purchased separately.
For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxus has listed a leather case and a ring case, which cost €72.84 (~R$381.13) and €28.72 (151.02), respectively. Both have different color options.
Samsung offers a skin for the external display of the Fold model for the price of €19.13 (~R$100.62), while the internal display should come with a factory protection. Some users reported that the inner film of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 began to peel over time and found it difficult to find a replacement, something that the South Korean must have corrected in the successor.
It is worth noting that the prices are from a third-party store and are unofficial, and may change after the announcement of the devices. Last week, cell phones had prices, pre-sale date and freebies revealed.
See also