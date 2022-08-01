Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have more accessories revealed by online store

In recent weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been the protagonists of several leaks and rumors. They will be announced at the Unpacked event in august 10along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2.

Last month, a UK accessories store listed the official covers for the foldables and brought in new details. This Monday (1), another store revealed more accessories for cell phones.