Samsung launches Odyssey G32 and G40 monitors in Brazil: prices from R$1959

THE Samsung announced this Monday (01) the arrival of two new monitors to the Brazilian market, they are the Odyssey G32 and Odyssey G40O G32 arrives in 24 and 27 inch versions, while the model G40 will be released in 25- and 27-inch versions. O G32 costs from R$ 1959 and the G40 starts at R$2899.

the monitor Samsung Odyssey G32arrives with screens of 24 and 27 inches in the resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 165Hz refresh rateoffering a 1ms response timebecoming an option for gamers looking for a monitor that meets these requirements, especially in the competitive gaming environment.



Among the main features presented by the Samsungstands out the AMD FreeSync Premiumwhich allows adaptive synchronization between screen and monitor for better fluidity and flicker freeplay which works to remove flickering that appears on the screen during gameplay. There is also the Eye Saver Modea feature that reduces the blue light emitted by the screen, offering greater comfort to players.

The model Samsung Odyssey G40 has higher specifications than G32 and this also reflects in the price, in this model with versions of 25 and 27 inches the screen has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS panel and 240Hz refresh rateallowing guaranteeing an even faster performance in the appearance of images, it also brings 1 ms response time.

O G40 is fully compatible with G-Syncand has AMD FreeSync Premium. It also brings the feature Ultrawide Game View which allows the monitor to simulate a 21:9 screen to free up more visible areas of games. Its ergonomic support allows you to rotate, tilt and adjust the monitor for greater comfort, in addition to having Auto Source Switch+ which detects new connected image sources and automatically switches the signal played on the screen.

Check the price of each of the new models below.

24-inch Odyssey G32: from R$ 1,959.00

27-inch Odyssey G32: from R$2,359.00

25-inch Odyssey G40: from R$2,899.00

27-inch Odyssey G40: from R$ 3,199.00

the monitors Samsung Odyssey G32 and G40 begin to be made available today on Samsung Official Store and at various retailers.

