Santos vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Undefeated for 11 games, Fluminense has an important commitment on Monday night. Visit Santos, at 8 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 34 points, Tricolor is third in the competition, but saw opponents come close with victories over the weekend, cases of Athletico (34 points), Flamengo (33) and Internacional (33). In addition, the leader Palmeiras won and reached 42, as well as the vice-leader, Corinthians, who was 38. Peixe, in turn, is in the ninth position, with 26.

Fluminense’s task becomes a little more complicated due to the embezzlement. Suspended with three yellow cards, coach Fernando Diniz will be replaced on the sidelines by Eduardo Barros. In addition, defender Manoel is in the same situation. This one should give way to Luccas Claro. Reserves Felipe Melo (three cards) and Marrony (ejected in the last round) are also out.

At Santos, coach Lisca may have the return of defenders Maicon and Luiz Felipe, recovered from injury. The same goes for midfielder Sandry. After suspension, midfielder Vinícius Zanocelo is available again. On the other hand, defender Eduardo Bauermann is suspended.

Check out all the match information:

SANTOS X FLUMINENSE

Place: Vila Belmiro, Santos (SP)

Date/time: 08/01/2022, at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA-SC), assisted by Kleber Lucio Gil (FIfa-SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

SAINTS: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon (Derick), Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Lisca.

Embezzlement: Eduardo Bauermann, injured; Lucas Pires and Alex, injured.

hanging: Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Eduardo Barros.

Embezzlement: Fernando Diniz, Manoel, Marrony and Felipe Melo, suspended; David Braz and Luan Freitas, injured.

hanging: André, Caio Paulista, Yago Felipe and David Braz.