São Paulo reappears with injured players training in the field | Sao Paulo

São Paulo represented itself this Monday, at the CT of Barra Funda, one day after the defeat to Athletico, in Curitiba.

As is common in the days following the matches, the players who played the longest the day before did regenerative work.

1 of 2 Diego Costa in training for São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC Diego Costa in training for São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC

Luan, Alisson, Reinaldo and Patrick, who are recovering from injuries, did activities on the lawn.

Despite this, none of them should be available to coach Rogério Ceni against Ceará, on Wednesday, at Morumbi, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana.

There is the expectation that Alisson can be listed for the game against Flamengo, Saturday, for the Brazilian. He had a sprained right knee and has been out of action since the game against Coritiba in early June.

Arboleda, André Anderson, Caio and Jandrei continued treatment at Refis.

