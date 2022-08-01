São Paulo reappears with injured players training in the field | Sao Paulo

Admin 5 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

São Paulo represented itself this Monday, at the CT of Barra Funda, one day after the defeat to Athletico, in Curitiba.

As is common in the days following the matches, the players who played the longest the day before did regenerative work.

More news about Sao Paulo:
+ Search for foreigners indicates exits in Morumbi
+ São Paulo is close to signing Nahuel Bustos

Diego Costa in training for São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo FC

Luan, Alisson, Reinaldo and Patrick, who are recovering from injuries, did activities on the lawn.

Despite this, none of them should be available to coach Rogério Ceni against Ceará, on Wednesday, at Morumbi, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana.

There is the expectation that Alisson can be listed for the game against Flamengo, Saturday, for the Brazilian. He had a sprained right knee and has been out of action since the game against Coritiba in early June.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

Arboleda, André Anderson, Caio and Jandrei continued treatment at Refis.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about no ge, Globo and sportv

— Photo: ge.globo

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Weverton is presented at Inter and highlights his return to the club: “Achievement to be here again” | International

Right-back Weverton was introduced by Inter in the early afternoon of this Monday and highlighted …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved